Kremlin Believes Information Attacks on Putin to Continue - Spokesman

The Kremlin believes that information attacks against President Vladimir Putin, though unsuccessful, are likely to continue, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Kremlin believes that information attacks against President Vladimir Putin, though unsuccessful, are likely to continue, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Peskov was asked to comment on an article by Vazhnye Istorii outlet, which concerned Kirill Shamalov, a member of the board of Sibur petrochemical company and allegedly Putin's former son-in-law.

"We are still not commenting on such stories. We have said in the past that such information drills would continue, we are aware and were aware of it. Usually it 's just rumors � often the ones that are not true at all � cobbled together, sometimes well, sometimes not so much. And we treat it as such," Peskov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, the Kremlin is "more or less" aware of who is behind these materials and knows that it will continue. Peskov, however, did not give any Names.