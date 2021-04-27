UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Believes Kiev's Only Right Step Is Direct Negotiations With DPR, LPR

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

The Kremlin believes that the only right step for Kiev is direct negotiations with the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk (LPR), and implementation of the Minsk agreements, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"Russia is not a party to this conflict, and Moscow is convinced that the only correct step for a settlement can be the implementation of the provisions of the Minsk package of measures, as well as the establishment of a direct dialogue with representatives and leaders of the two self-proclaimed republics," Peskov told reporters.

