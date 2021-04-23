UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Believes Many Russian Citizens Face Problems In Ukraine

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 02:54 PM

Kremlin Believes Many Russian Citizens Face Problems in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Friday that many Russian citizens were facing problems in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Friday that many Russian citizens were facing problems in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned Kiev's approach to Russian language and Russian-speaking people living in Ukraine among the problems in bilateral relations.

"I cannot clarify now, I cannot. But many Russian citizens are facing problems in Ukraine," Peskov told reporters, asked which Russians exactly face any problems in the neighboring country.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev

Recent Stories

Three drug peddlers arrested in faisalabad

1 minute ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi , Sindh governor discuss l ..

1 minute ago

California Chief Plans to Announce Ban on New Perm ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Tajik President Held Phone Talks on Afghani ..

1 minute ago

India posts world record COVID cases

41 minutes ago

Brajkovic leads from start to win Men’s Open tit ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.