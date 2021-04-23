Kremlin Believes Many Russian Citizens Face Problems in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Friday that many Russian citizens were facing problems in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Friday that many Russian citizens were facing problems in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned Kiev's approach to Russian language and Russian-speaking people living in Ukraine among the problems in bilateral relations.

"I cannot clarify now, I cannot. But many Russian citizens are facing problems in Ukraine," Peskov told reporters, asked which Russians exactly face any problems in the neighboring country.