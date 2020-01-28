Kremlin Believes Moscow-Kiev Relations Far From Improving

The Kremlin believes that the Russian-Ukrainian relations are far from improving despite some positive dynamics that can be seen, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, soon after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that the Soviet Union was guilty of the beginning of World War II.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The Kremlin believes that the Russian-Ukrainian relations are far from improving despite some positive dynamics that can be seen, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, soon after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that the Soviet Union was guilty of the beginning of World War II.

"I would not speak about relations between the two countries yet. You know that despite the shy positive dynamics in the contacts between the two heads of state, the relations are yet, unfortunately, far from a strong trend toward normalization," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Zelenskyy's statement will have any influence on the bilateral relations.