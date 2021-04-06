MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Ukraine's membership in NATO would only exacerbate the existing domestic problems, since residents of the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas see this as a "profoundly unacceptable" prospect, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the recent escalation in Donbas with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and expressed the belief that NATO membership was the only way to end the war.

"We have big doubts that it can help Ukraine cope with its domestic problem. From our point of view, this would escalate the situation further, as one cannot just disregard people's opinion when discussing the NATO membership," Peskov told reporters, asked to comment on Zelenskyy's statement.

"If you ask several millions of people in the self-proclaimed republics, you will understand that NATO membership is a deeply unacceptable prospect for these people," Peskov added.