Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 04:18 PM

The situation with opposition figure Alexei Navalny does not require the president's special attention, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The situation with opposition figure Alexei Navalny does not require the president's special attention, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"No, this is not a situation, where the president's special attention is warranted.

The rights of all Russian citizens are guaranteed by the laws of Russia, Russian watchdogs, it will definitely be the case here," the spokesman said, when asked if President Vladimir Putin would pay special attention to Navalny's rights being ensured.

"We do not tend to overestimate [the support for Navalny]. We tend to have a fact-based assessment of things. And I think we have said more than enough on this topic today," Peskov said, when asked to comment on popular support for Navalny.

