Kremlin Believes Necessary to Monitor NATO Drills in Georgia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Kremlin believes that ongoing NATO drills in Georgia should be carefully monitored, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

The Agile Spirit drills involving over 2,500 troops from 15 countries started in Georgia on Tuesday.

"Another confirmation that NATO with its military infrastructure is around our borders, not just around our borders, but touches our borders. This is, of course, subject to very careful monitoring on our part," Peskov said, adding that such moves "oblige us to take measures to ensure our safety."