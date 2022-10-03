UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Believes Negotiating Peace Treaty With Japan Under Current Conditions Impossible

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin Believes Negotiating Peace Treaty With Japan Under Current Conditions Impossible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Negotiating a peace treaty between Russia and Japan under the current conditions is deemed impossible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that relations between Japan and Russia are difficult due to the situation in Ukraine, but Tokyo is firmly committed to the direction of concluding a peace treaty with Moscow.

"Of course, conducting negotiations on a peace treaty under such conditions seems impossible," Peskov told reporters.

