Kremlin Believes No Country Benefits From Taliban Rule in Afghanistan as Threats Persist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) rule in Afghanistan did not bring advantage to any country, as drug trafficking and terrorism threats persist, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) rule in Afghanistan did not bring advantage to any country, as drug trafficking and terrorism threats persist, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed the belief recently that actually "everyone lost" in Afghanistan, except the Taliban movement.

"At least, none of us won, as the main question on the agenda is whether Afghanistan will remain the main source of the drug threat form where a huge amount of opiates is exported to the world, most importantly, to our country; whether Afghanistan will remain a place where terrorist groups feel free," Peskov told reporters, when asked if he agrees with Ryabkov's statement.

As long as drug trafficking and terrorism threats persist, no country is a gainer, the Kremlin spokesman added.