UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Believes No Country Benefits From Taliban Rule In Afghanistan As Threats Persist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 02:56 PM

Kremlin Believes No Country Benefits From Taliban Rule in Afghanistan as Threats Persist

The Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) rule in Afghanistan did not bring advantage to any country, as drug trafficking and terrorism threats persist, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) rule in Afghanistan did not bring advantage to any country, as drug trafficking and terrorism threats persist, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed the belief recently that actually "everyone lost" in Afghanistan, except the Taliban movement.

"At least, none of us won, as the main question on the agenda is whether Afghanistan will remain the main source of the drug threat form where a huge amount of opiates is exported to the world, most importantly, to our country; whether Afghanistan will remain a place where terrorist groups feel free," Peskov told reporters, when asked if he agrees with Ryabkov's statement.

As long as drug trafficking and terrorism threats persist, no country is a gainer, the Kremlin spokesman added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan World Russia

Recent Stories

Kremlin Regrets Zelenskyy's Statement About Possib ..

Kremlin Regrets Zelenskyy's Statement About Possibility of Ukraine-Russia War

4 minutes ago
 Russia Will Not Participate in Taliban Government ..

Russia Will Not Participate in Taliban Government Inauguration - Kremlin

4 minutes ago
 Putin, Lukashenko Did Not Discuss Crimea Recogniti ..

Putin, Lukashenko Did Not Discuss Crimea Recognition Issue - Kremlin

4 minutes ago
 Putin, Lukashenko May Meet on November 4 in Minsk ..

Putin, Lukashenko May Meet on November 4 in Minsk - Kremlin

4 minutes ago
 India's Karnataka State On High Alert Over Deadly ..

India's Karnataka State On High Alert Over Deadly Virus Nipah

13 minutes ago
 Kiev to Fight Against Nord Stream 2 Even After Gas ..

Kiev to Fight Against Nord Stream 2 Even After Gas Supplies Start - Zelenskyy's ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.