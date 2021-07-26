Kremlin Believes Peace Treaty Can End Russia-Japan Territorial Dispute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief that a peace treaty could end the territorial dispute between Russia and Japan.

Earlier on Monday, Tokyo lodged protest over Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to the Kuril Islands.

"You know that a peace treaty can shut the door on this. You know that for years, we, including [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, have been implementing considerable effort to arrive at this peace treaty," Peskov told reporters.