Kremlin Believes Potential Putin-Biden Meeting Should Be Thoroughly Analyzed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The idea to hold a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, needs to be thoroughly analyzed, since Washington's proposals to negotiation go side by side with statements about sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN recently that that he does not know if Putin has officially accepted the invitation, but the sides are engaged in negotiations.

"There was no official response. We are still studying the proposal and analyzing the situation. You see, this situation has to be analyzed thoroughly, since our colleagues' statements about the summit go side by side with their claims that Russia should pay a price and claims about imminent new sanctions. So, an in-depth analysis is certainly needed," Peskov told reporters.