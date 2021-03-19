UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Believes Putin Could Ask Biden About Groundless US Accusations Against Russia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Believes Putin Could Ask Biden About Groundless US Accusations Against Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could touch upon Washington's groundless accusations at potential talks with his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

Putin has invited Biden to hold live talks on Friday or upcoming Monday in the wake of harsh remarks by the US leader.

"I believe the presidents have many questions to ask each other: those related to bilateral relations and how to maintain them further, those related to the continuing groundless accusations against Russia, and so on," Peskov told reporters, asked about potential topics Putin cold raise.

