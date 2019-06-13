UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Believes Putin, Trump To Be Able To Speak At Least Briefly At G20 Summit - Peskov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:57 PM

Kremlin Believes Putin, Trump to Be Able to Speak at Least Briefly at G20 Summit - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will have the opportunity to briefly talk during the G20 summit in Osaka, the Kremlin does not have information about the preparation of a separate meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will have the opportunity to briefly talk during the G20 summit in Osaka, the Kremlin does not have information about the preparation of a separate meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"We don't know anything if our American colleagues started preparation of such a meeting.

There was no official information on the issue and there were no official proposals about holding such a meeting. For the time being, we may proceed from the fact that Putin and Trump will both be in Osaka at the time of the G20 summit there," Peskov told reporters.

"In any case, they will be able to at least briefly talk on the go... All the rest has not been initiated yet," he said.

The G20 summit in Osaka will be held June 28-29.

