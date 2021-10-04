Kremlin Believes Putin, Zelenskyy Unlikely to Meet in 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin has never been against meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but it is necessary to decide what could be discussed, and negotiations are unlikely to take place this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has never been against meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but it is necessary to decide what could be discussed, and negotiations are unlikely to take place this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

This weekend, Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet with Putin behind closed doors.

He said this could be a "very in-depth face-to-face conversation."

"To be honest, we see no prerequisites for this now. No new elements have appeared. President Putin has never rejected the possibility to meet, moreover, he has said he is ready to meet. But first it would be proper to decide what the two presidents could discuss, but we see no progress here," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the top-level negotiations could be held by the end of the year.