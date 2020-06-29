The Kremlin believes that Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) will handle the problem with double voting on the amendments to the national constitution, and is sure that such incidents will not affect the legitimacy of the vote, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

The vote on amendments to the Russian constitution started on June 25 to run through July 1.

"I am not aware of the aims of these activists. If they aim at improving the electoral system, then this is not bad, I believe. Whether the punishment envisioned by the law should be imposed or not � the Kremlin does not make decisions on this, and we would prefer not to interfere," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether people who say they have cast ballots several times and point to drawbacks in the electoral systems should be punished.

"Anyway, if there are signals of some gaps or some drawbacks � that certainly cannot affect the legitimacy � I have no doubt that the CEC will implement measures to make the situation clear, and introduce some changes and improve methods, if needed," Peskov added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will cast his ballot at a polling place, he will not use the possibility to vote online, the Kremlin spokesman added.

"The president will vote in person. We will tell you later where and when this will be done," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Putin will vote online or at a polling place.

Commenting on the fact that the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) has revealed exit poll data, Peskov said that the Kremlin supports CEC's stand that this can be done.

"The only thing that should be taken into consideration is that this is not a competitive vote, this is not an election," Peskov explained.

The vote seeks to introduce amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution, which will include protecting the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and an obligation to support and protect culture as the unique heritage of Russia's multi-ethnic nation. Other amendments will confirm that Russia safeguards historical truth and honors the efforts of the defenders of the motherland.

The amendments envision a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the President of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for President Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.

The proposed changes also aim to protect Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, prohibiting any attempts or calls to alienate part of its territory.