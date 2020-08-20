(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The Kremlin believes that Russia's dialogue with the Belarusian opposition would be interference in the neighboring country's domestic affairs, and that only internal discussion is needed, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We will abstain from any comments on the matter. I will tell you once again that it is up to the Belarusian authorities to point to the domestic problems in dialogue with representatives of the protesting forces. We would not anyhow interfere in this protest, especially now, in the hottest phase," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on some EU leaders' non-recognizance of the Belarusian presidential election, and calls for a new vote, Peskov stressed again that Russia "would not interfere.

"You know that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has already congratulated [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko on winning the election," Peskov said, adding that the leaders had held four telephone conversations over the past few days.

The Kremlin� spokesman also qualified the position of the European Union as "a legal stalemate."

"We keep consistently explaining our stand that external interference in the events in Belarus in unacceptable," Peskov said.