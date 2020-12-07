Kremlin Believes There Is No Need for Coronavirus Lockdowns in Russia

There is no need to introduce a lockdown in Russia due to the spike in the coronavirus incidence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

Earlier in the day, Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko expressed the belief that it is necessary to consider restrictions on Russians' movement between the country's regions and within them.

"The current level of countering [the infection] and availability of medical services for people is enough to abstain from introducing any lockdowns, suspending movement between regions, and 'switching off' the economy. We believe there is still no need to do that," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin agrees with Murashko's viewpoint.

Powers of regional governments have been expanded and they have the right to urgently introduce measures that they consider efficient against the pandemic, the Kremlin spokesman noted.