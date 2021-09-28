Kremlin Believes There Is Risk of Failing to Hold Normandy Four Summit Under Merkel

The Kremlin believes that there is a risk of failing to hold a new Normandy format summit under the chancellorship of Angela Merkel, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"There is such a risk, certainly. We would all like to hold it as soon as possible. In general, it is absolutely clear what has to be done.

Probably, our partners in Kiev understand it better than anyone else, but they unfortunately do not want to do it," Peskov said at a briefing.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief it would be great to hold the summit, but it should be thoroughly prepared.

"The four countries' foreign affairs ministers and political advisers are engaged in preparations for the summit and revision of current state of affairs, but we cannot boast any specific results so far ... As we have already said, holding a summit just for the sake of the summit makes no sense," Peskov added.