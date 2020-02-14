Kremlin Believes Turkey to Ensure Russian Diplomats Safety Amid Threats to Ambassador

The Kremlin believes that Turkey will do its best to guarantee the safety of Russian diplomats and every Russian staying in the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on threats targeting the Russian ambassador to Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The Kremlin believes that Turkey will do its best to guarantee the safety of Russian diplomats and every Russian staying in the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on threats targeting the Russian ambassador to Ankara.

Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexei Yerkhov told Sputnik on Thursday hew was seeing an increase in anti-Russian sentiment on Turkish social media, adding that he had faced direct threats, amid heightened tensions in Syria's Idlib.

"We have no doubt that the Turkish side will implement all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the Russian ambassador and all the staffers, every staffer of Russian companies and Russian diplomatic institutions located in Turkey, in compliance with the Vienna Convention and in the spirit of our bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.

He added that Russia and Turkey maintained close contact on the situation on Idlib at the level of presidents, defense ministries and experts.