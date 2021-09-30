Kremlin Believes Ukraine Can Use Arms Supplied by Turkey Against Own Citizens

The Kremlin believes that Ukraine could use weapons transferred by Turkey against its own people in the future, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday after the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and Turkey's Bayraktar signed a memorandum to build a joint center for unmanned aerial vehicles maintenance near Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Kremlin believes that Ukraine could use weapons transferred by Turkey against its own people in the future, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday after the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and Turkey's Bayraktar signed a memorandum to build a joint center for unmanned aerial vehicles maintenance near Kiev.

"The Kremlin has taken note of it. Our position is that the transfer of such weapons to Ukraine is fraught with the Ukrainian armed forces' possible use of the weapons against its own people. Turkey is well aware of this position," Peskov told reporters.