Kremlin Believes Will Be Attempts To Involve More Countries In Ukraine Conflict

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that there would be attempts to draw more and more countries into the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said that in the event of a situation in Ukraine that "the international community cannot tolerate," it would be difficult for Seoul to insist on providing only humanitarian or financial support to Kiev, thus allowing for the first time the possibility of military assistance to Ukraine by South Korea.

"Of course, there will be more attempts to draw more and more countries directly into this conflict," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the South Korean president's statement about possible military assistance to Ukraine.

