The Kremlin believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement on the necessity to introduce changes to the Minsk agreements is a "worrying signal," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Kremlin believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement on the necessity to introduce changes to the Minsk agreements is a "worrying signal," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

In an interview with Financial Times, Zelenskyy has proposed to rewrite the Minsk agreements and expand the number of participants in the Normandy format negotiations by including the United States.

"It makes sense to pay attention to the interview of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to Financial Times. In this interview, the president spoke about the need to change the Minsk format, add other countries, and so on. This is another worrying signal," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that it is "impossible" to change the Minsk agreement without "putting an end to it"