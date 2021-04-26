UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Believes Zelenksyy's Call To Change Minsk Format 'Worrying'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:44 PM

Kremlin Believes Zelenksyy's Call to Change Minsk Format 'Worrying'

The Kremlin believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement on the necessity to introduce changes to the Minsk agreements is a "worrying signal," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Kremlin believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement on the necessity to introduce changes to the Minsk agreements is a "worrying signal," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

In an interview with Financial Times, Zelenskyy has proposed to rewrite the Minsk agreements and expand the number of participants in the Normandy format negotiations by including the United States.

"It makes sense to pay attention to the interview of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to Financial Times. In this interview, the president spoke about the need to change the Minsk format, add other countries, and so on. This is another worrying signal," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that it is "impossible" to change the Minsk agreement without "putting an end to it"

Related Topics

Minsk United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways announce partnership with Esports T ..

1 minute ago

Emirates, DHA begin implementing digital verificat ..

1 minute ago

UAE announces 1,759 new COVID-19 cases, 1,580 reco ..

16 minutes ago

IG urges officials to adopt public-friendly attitu ..

31 minutes ago

Another 138 corona cases reported in Faisalabad

17 seconds ago

Russia reports 8,803 new COVID-19 cases, 356 death ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.