Kremlin Blames Low Vaccination Rate in Russia on Insufficient Awareness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The low rate of vaccination and the consequent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Russia have been caused by a faulty information campaign explaining the advantages of vaccination, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Taking this opportunity, we once again urge everyone to get vaccinated, because this is the only way to protect your life in the face of the ongoing pandemic," the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that he believes the low rate of vaccination is the consequence of an "insufficiently active campaign that would explain that there is no alternative (to vaccinations).

"

Over the past day, Russia confirmed 25,781 cases of infection, up from 25,769 cases the day before when a record daily high of 890 related deaths was recorded. According to Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, more than 49 million of Russia's population of 146 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 40 million have been fully vaccinated.