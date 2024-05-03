Open Menu

Kremlin Blasts 'dangerous' Macron Comments On Troops To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin blasts 'dangerous' Macron comments on troops to Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Kremlin on Friday slammed fresh comments by French President Emmanuel Macron in which he repeated that the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.

In an interview with The Economist published on Thursday, Macron said the question of sending Western troops to Ukraine would "legitimately" arise if Russia broke through Ukrainian front lines and Kyiv made such a request.

Moscow has reacted with fury to previous suggestions the West could deploy forces to support Kyiv, casting it as evidence of NATO's direct involvement in the conflict and its hostile and aggressive stance towards Russia.

"The statement is very important and very dangerous," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Macron "continues to constantly talk about the possibility of direct involvement on the ground in the conflict around Ukraine.

This is a very dangerous trend," he added.

Several NATO countries, including the United States, were quick to push back in February when Macron first said Paris had not ruled out sending troops to Ukraine.

Peskov also said remarks by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron that justified Kyiv striking targets inside Russia were "dangerous" and "escalatory".

In a visit to Kyiv on Thursday, Cameron said Ukraine "absolutely has the right to strike back at Russia" and that London did not put "caveats" on how Ukrainian forces use weapons supplied by Britain.

Kyiv has hit a number of energy sites inside Russia in recent months, using drones packed with explosives to strike oil refineries and depots hundreds of kilometres behind the front lines.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Oil Visit London Paris United States David Cameron February

Recent Stories

Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

26 minutes ago
 Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira K ..

Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan

38 minutes ago
 iCube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first ..

ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission

51 minutes ago
 Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to conf ..

Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia

3 hours ago
 Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUB ..

Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in co ..

Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..

16 hours ago
 Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of A ..

Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights

16 hours ago
 PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held

PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held

16 hours ago
 One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: ..

One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World