Open Menu

Kremlin Blasts 'monstrous' Strike On Bakery In Occupied Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Kremlin blasts 'monstrous' strike on bakery in occupied Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Kremlin on Monday blasted a Ukrainian strike on a bakery in the occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk, which officials say killed at least 28 people including a child on Saturday.

The strike came almost two years into Russia's grinding offensive in Ukraine, where the frontline has barely moved in months, but attacks have intensified this winter.

"Continued strikes on peaceful infrastructure, in this case the bakery, are monstrous terrorist acts. The number of victims speaks to the monstrousness of this terrorist act," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"To stop more of them, the special military operation is continuing," Peskov said, using Moscow's preferred language for its offensive.

Russian officials in parts of Ukraine under its control said 18 men, nine women and one child died after Ukrainian forces struck a building that housed a bakery popular with locals.

Russia had released images of an almost completely destroyed building, with rescuers combing the rubble in the dark.

The one-storey building had a large sign on it that read "Restaurant Adriatic".

Russia said Saturday that Ukraine had used Western weapons in the strike and said it expected swift and "unconditional condemnation" from the international community.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the strike.

The Ukrainian army's daily report on Saturday said aviation "struck 12 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated".

It also said its forces "struck one area of enemy concentration".

Lysychansk came under Russian control in summer 2022, after one of the most brutal battles of the offensive.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Ukraine Condemnation Moscow Russia Died Lysychansk Women From

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamab ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for S ..

Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time

3 hours ago

President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..

6 hours ago
 10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI ..

10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

2 days ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

2 days ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

2 days ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

2 days ago

More Stories From World