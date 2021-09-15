Kremlin Calling on Pyongyang, Seoul to Avoid Steps Leading to Escalating Tensions

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Russia is calling on North Korea and South Korea to avoid actions that could lead to escalating regional tensions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday in the wake of Pyongyang's new missile launches.

"We traditionally call on both sides (South Korea and North Korea) to avoid any actions that could lead to escalating tensions," Peskov told reporters.