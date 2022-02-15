Kremlin Calls Allegations of Russian Attack Unprecedented Campaign to Escalate Situation

Allegations about Russia's invasion of Ukraine are nothing but an unprecedented campaign to trigger tensions and escalate the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Allegations about Russia's invasion of Ukraine are nothing but an unprecedented campaign to trigger tensions and escalate the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Indeed, the whole world is in disarray because of this, and, indeed, this is nothing but an absolutely unprecedented information campaign to provoke and escalate tension in Europe," Peskov told reporters, calling the West's hysteria about the alleged attack ostentatious and groundless.