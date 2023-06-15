MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Australia's decision to terminate the lease agreement for the Russian diplomatic mission is another example of "Russophobic hysteria," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the Australian government would introduce legislation to the parliament in the morning to terminate Russia's lease for a new embassy in the country's capital Canberra next to the parliament building over security concerns.

"Unfortunately, Australia diligently continues to follow the masterminds of the Russophobic hysteria that is taking place in the countries of the collective West. Australia is there trying to do its best among these countries. (This is) another unfriendly manifestation on the part of Australia, we will take this into account and if there are any issues on the agenda that need the principle of reciprocity, we will also behave accordingly," Peskov told a briefing.