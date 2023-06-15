UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Calls Australia's Termination Of Lease Agreement For Russian Embassy 'Hysteria'

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Calls Australia's Termination of Lease Agreement for Russian Embassy 'Hysteria'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Australia's decision to terminate the lease agreement for the Russian diplomatic mission is another example of "Russophobic hysteria," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the Australian government would introduce legislation to the parliament in the morning to terminate Russia's lease for a new embassy in the country's capital Canberra next to the parliament building over security concerns.

"Unfortunately, Australia diligently continues to follow the masterminds of the Russophobic hysteria that is taking place in the countries of the collective West. Australia is there trying to do its best among these countries. (This is) another unfriendly manifestation on the part of Australia, we will take this into account and if there are any issues on the agenda that need the principle of reciprocity, we will also behave accordingly," Peskov told a briefing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Russia Parliament Canberra Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

2 hours ago
 Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with ..

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

2 hours ago
 Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

3 hours ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.