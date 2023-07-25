Open Menu

Kremlin Calls Baltic States' Proposal To Export Ukrainian Grain Their 'Sovereign Right'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Calls Baltic States' Proposal to Export Ukrainian Grain Their 'Sovereign Right'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The proposal of Baltic states to export Ukrainian grain via their own ports is these countries' sovereign right, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, Lithuania urged the European Commission to use Baltic ports to export Ukrainian grain after the expiration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, saying that these ports could serve as a reliable alternative for transiting Ukrainian products.

"It is the sovereign right of these countries, and we do not have to give any assessment here," Peskov told reporters, commenting on proposal.

