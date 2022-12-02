MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) US President Joe Biden actually said that negotiations with Russia are possible only after Russian President Vladimir Putin gives the order to the military to leave Ukraine, but this is impossible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Biden said that he had no plans on holding contacts with Putin in the near future, but is open to such a possibility if the Russian president "shows interest" in ending the conflict in Ukraine.

"That is, in fact, what President Biden said ” he said that negotiations are possible only after Putin leaves Ukraine. That's what he said," Peskov told a briefing.

The Kremlin considers this unacceptable, and Russia's special military operation in Ukraine continues, the spokesperson added.