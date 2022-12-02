UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Calls Biden's Desire To Talk With Russia Only After It Leaves Ukraine Impossible

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Calls Biden's Desire to Talk With Russia Only After It Leaves Ukraine Impossible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) US President Joe Biden actually said that negotiations with Russia are possible only after Russian President Vladimir Putin gives the order to the military to leave Ukraine, but this is impossible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Biden said that he had no plans on holding contacts with Putin in the near future, but is open to such a possibility if the Russian president "shows interest" in ending the conflict in Ukraine.

"That is, in fact, what President Biden said ” he said that negotiations are possible only after Putin leaves Ukraine. That's what he said," Peskov told a briefing.

The Kremlin considers this unacceptable, and Russia's special military operation in Ukraine continues, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

3 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

4 hours ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

4 hours ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.