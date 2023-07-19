Kremlin Calls Bishkek Important Partner of Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Kyrgyzstan is a close partner of Russia, we have advanced relations and integration processes, and Moscow intends to develop them further, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, The Washington Post reported, citing US officials familiar with the matter, that the White House is preparing economic sanctions against Kyrgyzstan to force the country to stop alleged exports of banned goods to Russia.

"Apart from the fact that Kyrgyzstan is our close partner and ally, of course, we are also united by participation in very advanced integration processes," Peskov said, commenting on the media report.

This integration brings great benefits to Kyrgyzstan, and both countries intend to develop bilateral relations further, the spokesman concluded.

"We intend to further develop our bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan, which we value very much, and also all formats of our joint integration," Peskov concluded.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an economic union and an integrated single market of five post-Soviet countries - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. The Supreme Economic Council is the union's supreme body, which includes the heads of the EAEU member countries. The main task of the council is to foster support for the operation and development of the EAEU and draft proposals for economic integration with other countries.