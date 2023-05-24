UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Calls Changing Date Of Celebration Of Orthodox Christmas In Ukraine 'Madness'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Kremlin Calls Changing Date of Celebration of Orthodox Christmas in Ukraine 'Madness'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that changing the date of celebration of Orthodox Christmas from January 7 to December 25 in Ukraine is "madness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that changing the date of celebration of Orthodox Christmas from January 7 to December 25 in Ukraine is "madness."

"This is madness, this is unfortunate," Peskov said in an interview with reporter Pavel Zarubin.

Earlier in the day, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine said that it will switch to the revised Julian Calendar and celebrate Christmas on December 25.

