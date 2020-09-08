(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Kremlin called the statements of Michael Cohen, former attorney of US President Donald Trump, about the latter's alleged view of Russian President Vladimir Putin a "hoax."

In his newly published book, Cohen claims that Trump allegedly called his Russian counterpart a "dictator," "tsar," and "the richest man in the world by a multiple.

"Another hoax, with which the author wants to add popularity to his book," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, answering whether he believed that Trump could speak about Putin in this way, and how the Kremlin could comment on the words about the alleged trillions-of-dollars wealth of the Russian president.