Kremlin Calls Conflicting Statements On Provocation In Bucha From Biden And Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 04:51 PM

Statements about a provocation in the Ukrainian town of Bucha near Kiev from US President Joe Biden and from the Pentagon contradict each other, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

Over the weekend, reports emerged of mass civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which was under control of Russian forces in March. Moscow called the reports "yet another provocation.

" Biden called what happened in the town a "war crime," while a senior defense official said the US cannot independently confirm reports of alleged atrocities in Bucha.

"We draw attention to the ongoing contradictions in the ranks of the Americans, when the president calls something a war crime, and the Pentagon makes a statement that it does not have accurate data that would allow such a conclusion to be reached. We are just fixing these facts," Peskov told reporters.

