Kremlin Calls Constructive Phone Talks Between Russian, South African Presidents

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Phone talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa were constructive and lengthy, the latter announced his efforts on the Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"You know that there was a telephone conversation between Putin and Ramaphosa, very constructive, very lengthy, and, indeed, Ramaphosa said that, of course, Africa, as the largest continent, also considers it necessary to express its voice in international efforts to resolve the well-known situation in Ukraine," Peskov told reporters.

Following the talks, it was decided that a number of countries will send a delegation to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, the official said, noting that the dates of the delegation's arrival in Russia is being agreed on.

"We have already said that we are ready to listen with great attention to any proposals that will contribute to the settlement of the situation in Ukraine," Peskov added.

