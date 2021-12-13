Kremlin Calls Decision on QR Codes for Immunized With Foreign Shots Antibodies Recognition

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Russia's decisions on QR codes for people inoculated with foreign vaccines is a recognition of antibodies and not of those vaccines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This does not mean at all that similar decisions will be made in Western countries, the work on the mutual recognition of vaccinations continues, and we hope that over time, there will be a positive result.

Here, there is rather a recognition of the presence of antibodies," Peskov told reporters.

"It is rather the recognition of the presence of antibodies, not the recognition of Western vaccines, although the work in this direction also continues," he addded.