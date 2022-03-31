UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Calls Defacement Of Russian Operation Critics' Property 'Hooliganism'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Kremlin Calls Defacement of Russian Operation Critics' Property 'Hooliganism'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that defacement of property belonging to Russian citizens criticizing the military operation in Ukraine was hooliganism, recommending the victims to contact law enforcement forces in such incidents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that defacement of property belonging to Russian citizens criticizing the military operation in Ukraine was hooliganism, recommending the victims to contact law enforcement forces in such incidents.

"These are acts of hooliganism. If those who were affected by such actions would like to, they can contact law enforcement forces to receive protection.

If there is an appeal from citizens, if they do not feel safe or there is a defacement issue, then of course, the law enforcement must address these appeals appropriately," Peskov told reporters.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk February From

Recent Stories

Russian Parliamentary Commission Head Says Telegra ..

Russian Parliamentary Commission Head Says Telegram Must Comply With 'Landing La ..

50 seconds ago
 Simonyan Describes UK Sanctions on RT, Rossiya Seg ..

Simonyan Describes UK Sanctions on RT, Rossiya Segodnya as Insult

52 seconds ago
 France Will Not Accept Demand That Gas Be Paid in ..

France Will Not Accept Demand That Gas Be Paid in Rubles - Economy Minister

53 seconds ago
 1665 vehicles challaned over traffic violations in ..

1665 vehicles challaned over traffic violations in two days

55 seconds ago
 DPO for expediting crackdown against land mafia, d ..

DPO for expediting crackdown against land mafia, drug peddlers

4 minutes ago
 Bloecher out to help Pakistan hockey regain lost g ..

Bloecher out to help Pakistan hockey regain lost glory

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.