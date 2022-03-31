Kremlin Calls Defacement of Russian Operation Critics' Property 'Hooliganism'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that defacement of property belonging to Russian citizens criticizing the military operation in Ukraine was hooliganism, recommending the victims to contact law enforcement forces in such incidents

"These are acts of hooliganism. If those who were affected by such actions would like to, they can contact law enforcement forces to receive protection.

If there is an appeal from citizens, if they do not feel safe or there is a defacement issue, then of course, the law enforcement must address these appeals appropriately," Peskov told reporters.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.