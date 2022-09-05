Kremlin Calls Explosion Near Russian Embassy in Kabul Terrorist Attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Moscow considers the explosion near the Russian Embassy in Kabul to be a terrorist attack and is currently waiting for details from the spot, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Of course, this is a terrorist act, absolutely unacceptable. In general, we strongly condemn such a terrorist act and, of course, now the main thing that needs to be done is to get information from the spot about what happened to our diplomatic representatives," Peskov told reporters.