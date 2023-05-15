MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Media reports claiming that the head of Wagner Group private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was ready to share data on Russian troops positions with Kiev seems like another fake news, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, The Washington Post reported, citing leaked US intelligence documents, that Prigozhin allegedly offered Ukraine in late January to share information on Russian troop positions, provided for Kiev withdraws its soldiers from the area around the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk.

"It seems to be another fake news," Peskov told reporters.