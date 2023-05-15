UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Calls Fake News Reports On Wagner Head's Readiness To Share Data With Kiev

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Calls Fake News Reports on Wagner Head's Readiness to Share Data With Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Media reports claiming that the head of Wagner Group private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was ready to share data on Russian troops positions with Kiev seems like another fake news, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, The Washington Post reported, citing leaked US intelligence documents, that Prigozhin allegedly offered Ukraine in late January to share information on Russian troop positions, provided for Kiev withdraws its soldiers from the area around the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk.

"It seems to be another fake news," Peskov told reporters.

