Kremlin Calls False Reports on Alleged Secret Supplies of Missiles by Egypt to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Reports about the alleged plans of Egypt to secretly supply Russia with thousands of missiles look like another misinformation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Washington Post reported, citing a leaked top secret US document, that Egypt was secretly planning to deliver up to 40,000 missiles to Russia.

"It looks like another misinformation, which there is plenty of today, that is how such reports should be perceived," Peskov told reporters.