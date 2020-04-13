Kremlin Calls Fears of Increased Crime Rate in Russia Amid COVID-19 'Signs of Hysteria'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has urged the public to refrain from comparing the COVID-19 situation to the 1990s crisis and warned that fears of an increased crime rate were "signs of hysteria."

"As for the increase in crime rate, of course, we are recording all this," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Kremlin noted reports on rising crime rates in some regions.

At the same time, it is very important to urge everyone not to generalize individual cases and "darken the picture," even if rates rise in some cities, he added.

"You know, fear sees danger everywhere. These are signs of hysteria, which we do not need to succumb to," Peskov said, answering a question on whether the 1990s scenario could be repeated in terms of the crime rate.

Russia has so far confirmed 18,328 COVID-19 cases across the country with 148 fatalities.