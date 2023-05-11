Kremlin Calls Flights Resumption to Georgia, Visas Abolition Humanitarian Decision

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The resumption of flights to Georgia and the abolition of visas is a humanitarian decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lifted a ban for Russian airlines on flights to Georgia.

In a separate decree, the Russian leader also canceled the visa regime with Georgia starting May 15.

"There were different reactions from Tbilisi yesterday. There a negative one, and there was also a restrained one. But in this case, of course, we are talking about a humanitarian decision," Peskov told a briefing.

Russian authorities had been receiving appeals from citizens and entrepreneurs of both countries for a long time and asked to make these decisions, the spokesman explained.