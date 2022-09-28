UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Calls For Cooperation To Establish Details Of Nord Stream Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Moscow calls for dialogue and interaction to clarify the details of the emergency at the Nord Stream gas pipelines and fix the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"There are a lot of questions.

Here, of course, in theory, this is a situation that requires dialogue, which requires the prompt cooperation of all parties in order to find out as soon as possible what happened, assess the damage, and predict actions to fix this situation. So far, of course, we see an absolute lack of such a dialogue," Peskov told reporters.

