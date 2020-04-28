Kremlin Calls for Finishing 'Homework' of Paris Normandy Four Summit on Donbas Conflict

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russia is interested in the Donbas conflict settlement and believes that it is necessary to finish the "homework" within the agreements reached at the Normandy Four summit in Paris, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, we are highly interested.

Our presidents [Normandy Four presidents] gathered in Paris in December, and they decided to do the 'homework' before holding the next top-level meeting in Berlin. The 'homework' has not been done yet. This us why we are certainly interested ... to learn when we will be able to hold the next top-level meeting to assess this 'homework'. This is extremely important both for Moscow, Berlin and Paris," Peskov told reporters.

Kiev announced earlier in the day that the Normandy Four foreign ministers would hold their video conference on Thursday.