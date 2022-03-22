UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Calls For More 'substantial' Talks On Ukraine

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 22, 2022 | 05:39 PM

Kremlin calls for more 'substantial' talks on Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would like the ongoing negotiations with Kyiv aimed at ending Russia's military action in Ukraine to have more substance

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would like the ongoing negotiations with Kyiv aimed at ending Russia's military action in Ukraine to have more substance.

"There is some kind of process happening. We would like more active and substantial (talks)," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Russia's position was "well-known to the Ukrainian side" because Moscow handed over its demands in written form "many days ago", Peskov said.

"We would like a more substantial and swift answer," he said.

The two sides are currently holding negotiations remotely after several rounds of talks between delegations meeting on the border between Belarus and Ukraine.

So far, the talks have yielded little progress, with both sides blaming the other, and none have been at the presidential level.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed an offer of direct peace talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin late Monday.

Zelensky told local media that he was ready to meet Putin "in any format" to discuss ending the almost one-month-old war that has shattered several Ukrainian cities.

Zelensky said even the status of Russian-occupied Crimea and Russian-backed statelets in Donbas was up for debate.

Russia has declared Crimea part of Russia and recognised the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Independence Belarus Border Media

Recent Stories

UVAS Alumni Association holds its 12th annual reun ..

UVAS Alumni Association holds its 12th annual reunion & celebrates its 20 years ..

4 minutes ago
 Former PCB CEO Wasim takes credit of Australian te ..

Former PCB CEO Wasim takes credit of Australian team’s tour

5 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah on fire, but Alex Carey and Cameron Gr ..

Naseem Shah on fire, but Alex Carey and Cameron Green help Australia to 391

28 minutes ago
 Chief of South African Navy calls on Air Chief, la ..

Chief of South African Navy calls on Air Chief, lauds PAF's professionalism

16 minutes ago
 12 suspects of worker's murder held in kasur

12 suspects of worker's murder held in kasur

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan blessed with immense boxing talent: Punja ..

Pakistan blessed with immense boxing talent: Punjab sports minister

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>