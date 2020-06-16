UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Calls For 'restraint' Amid N. Korea Escalation

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:22 PM

Kremlin calls for 'restraint' amid N. Korea escalation

The Kremlin on Tuesday called for restraint amid a sharp escalation in tensions after North Korea blew up a liaison office near its border with South Korea

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Kremlin on Tuesday called for restraint amid a sharp escalation in tensions after North Korea blew up a liaison office near its border with South Korea.

"This is a concern, we urge all parties to show restraint," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia would be closely monitoring the situation.

Related Topics

Russia South Korea North Korea Border All

Recent Stories

Price of 24 Karat gold goes up by Rs. 900

11 minutes ago

OPPO's #HowFastCanBe hits 70M+ views as TikTokers ..

19 minutes ago

UAE chairs 3rd regional consultative meeting of Gl ..

26 minutes ago

Department of Civil Aviation, RAK Police urge para ..

41 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

41 minutes ago

Capri Palace opens its doors for first time as a J ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.