Kremlin calls for 'restraint' amid N. Korea escalation

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Kremlin on Tuesday called for restraint amid a sharp escalation in tensions after North Korea blew up a liaison office near its border with South Korea.

"This is a concern, we urge all parties to show restraint," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia would be closely monitoring the situation.