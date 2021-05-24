UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Calls For Sober Assessment Of Ryanair Incident In Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:13 PM

Kremlin Calls for Sober Assessment of Ryanair Incident in Minsk

The Kremlin calls for making a sober assessment of the incident with an emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk and is against condemning or supporting anyone prematurely, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Kremlin calls for making a sober assessment of the incident with an emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk and is against condemning or supporting anyone prematurely, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"For now, you just need a sober assessment of this event with this aircraft.

You see, someone requires sanctions, someone says that absolutely everything from 'a' to 'z' corresponded to international aviation rules and regulations. In this case, there are many contradictory statements, and now we would not like to participate in this racerace to condemn someone or support something," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that he sees no connection between the Ryanair incident in Minsk and the possibility of a Russia-US summit in the near future as these two cases "are different."

