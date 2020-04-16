(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Different options are being studied regarding the Victory Day parade in Moscow, expected to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Russian President Vladimir Putin will announce his decision on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Different options are being studied regarding the Victory Day parade in Moscow, expected to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Russian President Vladimir Putin will announce his decision on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We have already said that different options are being studied, taking into consideration the epidemiological situation. When a decision is made, and if it is made, the president will certainly announce this," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether there are talks about postponing the Victory Day parade due to the coronavirus.

"Lets us wait for the moment when the president announces his decision," Peskov added, when asked about the possible dates.