UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Calls For Waiting For Putin's Decision On Victory Day Parade Possible Postponement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:10 PM

Kremlin Calls for Waiting for Putin's Decision on Victory Day Parade Possible Postponement

Different options are being studied regarding the Victory Day parade in Moscow, expected to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Russian President Vladimir Putin will announce his decision on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Different options are being studied regarding the Victory Day parade in Moscow, expected to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Russian President Vladimir Putin will announce his decision on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We have already said that different options are being studied, taking into consideration the epidemiological situation. When a decision is made, and if it is made, the president will certainly announce this," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether there are talks about postponing the Victory Day parade due to the coronavirus.

"Lets us wait for the moment when the president announces his decision," Peskov added, when asked about the possible dates.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin World War Coronavirus

Recent Stories

S. Korean Central Bank to Lend $8.1Bln to Financia ..

8 minutes ago

10 corona patients under treatment in General Hosp ..

5 minutes ago

Green Enclave Housing Scheme prices increased owin ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Speaker Says Victory Day Parad ..

5 minutes ago

US to Send Higher-Level Delegation to May 9 Parade ..

5 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Nears 78,000, Rec ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.