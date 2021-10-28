Kremlin Calls for Waiting for Results of Checks of Information About Prison Torture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The Kremlin is unaware of the reasons why Sergei Savelyev, who handed videos of prison tortures over to human rights activists, was put on the wanted list, and is calling for awaiting the results of the probe into the incident, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The Saratov region's authorities told Sputnik that Savelyev was arrested in absentia on charges of illegal access to protected information.

"We do not know why he was put on the wanted list. I recommend you to contact law enforcement agencies to learn the reasons. This is not our prerogative," Peskov told reporters.

The Russian prosecutor's office quickly initiated checks into the possible torture, the Kremlin spokesman added, calling for waiting for the results of this investigation.