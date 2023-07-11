Open Menu

Kremlin Calls France's Decision To Transfer Long-Range Missiles To Kiev Mistake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) France's plans to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine was an erroneous decision, which will have consequences for Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France has decided to transfer long-range missiles to Kiev to support the offensive of the Ukrainian armed forces.

"Of course, it remains to be clarified and determined exactly what radius we are talking about. This, from our point of view, is an erroneous decision, fraught with consequences for the Ukrainian side, because, naturally, it will force us to take countermeasures," Peskov told a briefing.

